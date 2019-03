× Cat-nappers arrested, charged with theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people accused of taking a kitten from the Memphis Humane Society have been charged with theft.

Bailey Klein and Jakob Old, both 18 years old, were arrested and charged with theft of property. Police say Klein and Old were at the Humane Society March 8 when they saw a kitten they liked, named Mavis.

Old told police he wanted the cat so he took it. Klein returned the kitten the next day with her aunt.