MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Albertina Lamarr of Treadwell Elementary School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Albertina serves as the school counselor and also teaches kindergarten, second, and fourth grades.

When asked what she loves most about teaching she says, "Impacting the academic, social, and emotional needs of all the students."

If you'd like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.