× Woman arrested for stabbing sleeping roommate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her roommate while the roommate was sleeping.

According to an affidavit obtained by WREG, Tierra Stinnett, 20, stabbed a woman on Saturday night. Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Raines road at around 9 p.m.

The victim told police that she was sleeping when she suddenly felt a sharp pain. The victim woke up to see Stinnett stabbing her with a sharp object. Stinnett then fled the scene on the foot. After Stinnett left, the victim called police.

Officers found Stinnett and took her into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The affidavit states that officers noticed cuts on the victim’s right hand and right thigh. Officers also reportedly found blood in the back bedroom of the apartment.

Stinnett is expected to be in court on Monday morning.