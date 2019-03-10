× Police: 3-year-old accidentally shot in face with flare gun in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after being accidentally shot in the face by a flare gun.

According to the Helena-West Helena police department, the accident happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Franklin Street.

Police say that they received a statement claiming that the child, identified by the family as Eddie Hawkins Jr., picked up a flare gun he found on a table in the house. When Eddie’s 15-year-old cousin tried to take flare gun from Eddie, the gun went off, and Eddie was struck in the face.

Eddie was rushed to a hospital in Memphis with burns and in non-critical condition.

Members of Eddie’s family spoke with WREG Saturday morning. They say that Eddie will be okay, but he has to get a glass eye and will likely be in the hospital for another two months.

Family members also gave WREG a different version of what happened to Eddie.

The family said that Eddie’s 15-year-old cousin was actually playing with a flare gun when he accidentally shot Eddie. They also say that the 15-year-old was not honest with police about what happened because he didn’t want to get into trouble.

Police chief James Smith says that because of the conflicting statements, police are still trying to figure out what actually happened to Eddie. Chief Smith also said that charges are expected to be filed.