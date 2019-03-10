× One man dead after West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man is dead after being shot in West Memphis on Sunday morning.

The West Memphis Police Department says that officers responded to a shots fired call at around 6 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Jackson. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, 24-year-old Basha Thomas of West Memphis.

Police say Thomas had been shot while sitting his car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The West Memphis Police Department is currently investigating this shooting. They say that they will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.