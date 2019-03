× National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Mississippi on Saturday

WALNUT, Miss. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes were in north Mississippi during Saturday’s strong storms.

The first tornadoes was in Walnut, Mississippi. It has been ranked an EF-0. The second tornado was in Goat Island at Pickwick Lake. It has been ranked a EF-1.

The storms left damage throughout north Mississippi.