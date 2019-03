× More than 1900 Memphis residents still without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1900 Memphis residents are still without power after Saturday afternoon’s strong storms.

The Memphis Light, Gas & Water outage map is currently showing 1,931 residents without power. Most of the outages are in the downtown and Midtown areas.

Many of the outages were first reported at around 12:30 p.m Saturday.

MLGW says they are aware of the outages, and are working quickly to restore power.