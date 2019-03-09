Storm damages buildings in downtown Walnut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALNUT, Miss. — Video was captured of a tornado moving though Tippah County, and that could be what caused damage to buildings in downtown Walnut.

One building that took a majority of the damage stood at Main and Highway 354, and it housed a few apartments. But the mayor said thankfully, no one was hurt.

"We're extremely blessed that there were no injuries, and it was just a small area that was hit," mayor Vicki Skinner said.

Other buildings in the town were damaged, including apartments' roofs being blown off and damaged by flying debris.

It is still unclear if a tornado touching down or straight-line winds are to blame for the damage to the small north Mississippi town.