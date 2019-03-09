Storm causes trees to fall onto Mid-South homes, families make it out safely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Incredible stories are coming out of Saturday's storm as trees toppled onto homes and power lines, causing thousands to lose power.

“I’m just overwhelmed, shocked, loss of words," Danielle Williams said.

Williams was in her bedroom when a tree fell onto her home in Frayser.

“I heard something crack and the next thing I know, the whole roof caved in.”

Williams says she put her arms above her head as the tree fell on her, and managed to escape from beneath it safely.

Her first thought was to check on her mom who was in the living room on the other side of the house.

“I’m yelling her name making sure she’s okay. I couldn’t hear her and she couldn’t hear me.”

She says the tree missed her mom by inches but trapped her inside. A neighbor helped get her out through a window.

Although their house and cars are severely damaged, somehow they’re both okay.

“We are blessed, like God was with us totally 100 percent.”

Over in Raleigh, we heard a similar similar story.

“It’s been one heck of a day," said a homeowner who wanted to remain anonymous.

He said a friend he was talking to on the phone told him he heard a cracking sound. When he went outside to check it out, a tree toppled onto him and his carport.

“I was like, 'Oh wow, this is it,'" he said.

Neighbors helped pull him out. Thankfully, he and his wife, who was inside, are both okay.

“Thank you God, thank you. It didn’t get me.”

Their cars are damaged, but it didn't cause any damage to the inside of his home -- Leaving him with the same takeaway as the Williams’ family.

“I feel totally blessed," he said. "Miracles still happen."

Power lines were torn down at the house in Frayser. We saw crews working to get them restored around 6 p.m.