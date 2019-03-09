× Gafford picks up 10th double-double of the season in Razorbacks win over Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Daniel Gafford posted his 10th double-double of the season, scoring 29 points and pulling down a career-best 16 rebounds to spark Arkansas to an 82-70 win over Alabama in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Gafford had his double-double by halftime with 12 points and 11 boards. At one point in the second half he scored 10 straight points to put the Razorbacks in front by double digits.

The victory moves the Razorbacks past Alabama to clinch the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville, where they will face Florida.

Isaiah Joe added 15 points and Desi Sills added 11 for Arkansas (17-14, 8-10), which now has won three straight.

Arkansas forced the Crimson Tide into 15 turnovers and scored 19 points off those miscues for a 13-point advantage. The Razorbacks also scored 20 second-chance points.

It was the third straight loss for Alabama, which enters the SEC tournament with a 17-14 record, the exact same record as a year ago.

The Razorbacks used an early 9-0 run to build a 26-19 lead with 10:29 to play. Arkansas led 36-31 at intermission but Alabama took more than three minutes to score its first points of the second half and could never catch up.

Arkansas has now won five straight over Alabama and six of the last seven. The Crimson Tide has not won in Fayetteville since 2012.