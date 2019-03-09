× Enhanced risk of severe weather in Mid-South on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Storm Predictions Center has enlarged the area under Enhanced Risk for the risk of severe weather in the Mid-South on Saturday.

The primary threats are damaging thunderstorm winds and sporadic large hail. Isolated strong tornadoes are possible with the expected conditions.

WREG’s Austen Okek says it’s not exactly the same as last week’s events in Georgia and Alabama, but decently similar.

He says severe weather will be west of the Mississippi River in eastern Arkansas by late Saturday morning, crossing the River by mid-day, post-noon into early afternoon for west Tennessee and north Mississippi.

