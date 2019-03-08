Trump watched Super Bowl with ex-owner of spa linked to Kraft arrest

A Florida woman who once owned the day spa where Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly solicited sexual acts watched the Super Bowl with President Donald Trump days before Kraft was arrested, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

Li Yang, who goes by Cindy, no longer owns the Orchids of Asia Day Spa where Kraft is alleged to have paid for oral sex, but her family still owns several South Florida spas, according to the Miami Herald. Kraft has denied the charges against him.

Yang posted a selfie with Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club on February 3 at a Super Bowl watch party.

“We love our president,” the caption read.

President Donald Trump cheered Robert Kraft’s team to Super Bowl victory with founder of spa where he was bustedhttps://t.co/jnpu9C5nc7 pic.twitter.com/fh24lauX0P — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 8, 2019

The Herald reports Yang’s family still owns several South Florida spas, but Yang told the paper she is out of the business and she and her family have never broken the law. Yang sold the spa Kraft visited around 2013, according to the Miami Herald. She was not charged in the multi-agency anti-human trafficking operation last month that led to the closing of 10 Asian Day spas in Florida and Kraft’s arrest, according to the Herald.

CNN has reached out to Yang and local authorities in Jupiter, Florida, where the spa Kraft visited is located.

Yang also attended multiple events hosted by the administration’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander Initiative, according to the Herald. She participated a Lunar New Year Party at the White House, according to her Facebook feed.

Yang also has been photographed alongside numerous Trump associates, including counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in addition to Florida officials.

It’s not unusual for donors to receive access to high-level officials — including the President — but it’s unclear how much vetting goes into guest list and photo line selection.

The White House, the campaign, and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

According to the Herald report, Yang became active in the political scene around Trump’s rise to power and has been a prolific donor: “Since 2017, she and her close relatives have contributed more than $42,000 to Trump Victory, a political action committee, and more than $16,000 to the president’s campaign.”

Yang’s social media pages have been filled in recent years with images alongside members of the President’s inner circle, as well as several visits to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

In addition to the photos with the Trumps, Chao, Parscale, and Conway, Yang has posted images of herself at the Republican National Convention in 2016, the 2017 inauguration, and photos with several Republican officials and personalities, including Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Fox personality Jesse Watters and actor Jon Voight.