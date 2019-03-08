Teen charged with robbing 72-year-old woman walking home from store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is behind bars after allegedly robbing a 72-year-old woman who was walking home.

Dezmond Lofties is charged with robbery. Police say he came up behind the woman right after she left a Whitehaven convenience store on Eastwind Drive.

"He came and stuck his hand down in my pocket," the woman said. "He told me 'Be quiet' and I said ah! I hollered."

She clutched her walker in fear as he allegedly took her wallet, containing her ID, Social Security card, debit card, medical card, and $130.

"Yeah I was scared. I sure was. I had never been robbed before," the woman said. "He took everything from me."

She says he ran off after that.

"I went back to the store and told them I had gotten robbed."

She's still shaken by what happened and says it could have been even worse.

"I thank the good Lord that I'm here and that I didn't get hurt because if he had knocked me down I wouldn't have been able to get up," she said.

The incident happened last month, but Lofties wasn't arrested until Thursday. The victim had some choice words for Lofties.

"You reap what you sow," she said. "What go around come around ... How we treat people, what we do to people it come back to us."

Lofties made an initial court appearance Friday. He's due back in court next week.