Suspect at large following Sycamore View shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One suspect is at large after a reported shooting along Sycamore View in Memphis.

According to police, a man was shot at 1559 Sycamore View around 10:30 a.m. Friday. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect was not on the scene.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.