Siblings arrested after reported kidnapping during PlayStation buy turns out to be false

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Days after a man and his sister claimed he was kidnapped while trying to buy a PlayStation, they are the ones now behind bars.

On March 5, Amanda Wren called 911 saying her brother Bruce Wren Junior had set up a meeting with a man he met online to buy a PlayStation 4. The two met in the 3300 block of Benjestown.

They claimed when the man arrived he pulled Bruce Wren into the car, took his money and then drove off with the victim still in the car. Bruce Wren was only able to escape after stabbing the driver several times in the side.

The siblings provided a photo of the suspect to police which was later released to the media.

Several hours later, the man whose picture was released turned himself in to police, but claimed he didn’t kidnap anyone. He said he and Bruce Wren were meeting to buy some pills and the deal went bad.

He was also able to provide police with text messages showing that they had been talking about buying pills. He then showed police that he had not been stabbed anywhere on his body.

On Thursday, Amanda and Bruce Wren admitted to making a false report and were arrested.