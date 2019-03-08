× Police: Pair detained after fight escalates to stabbing in middle of street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two people police say are responsible for sending a man to the hospital with multiple stab wounds have been identified.

Rhionna Morin was charged with aggravated assault while her co-defendant Matthew Brock was charged as an accessory after the fact.

According to police, Brock and the victim became involved in a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a physical fight in the middle of the street at Madison and Cleveland. That’s when Morin allegedly approached the pair and stabbed the victim multiple times with a large hunting type knife.

Brock told her to get back in their vehicle and both suspects took off followed by a witness. That individual was able to point the suspects out to authorities who detained the pair at Lamar and Bellevue.

As for the victim, he drove himself to Methodist University Hospital for treatment. He sustained wounds to the base of his neck, the back of his head and to the right side of his throat. After receiving emergency treatment, he was admitted to the hospital for observation.