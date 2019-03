× Police investigating following shooting that injured two people in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in southeast Memphis.

Police received a shooting call from the 6800 block of Birch Lake Drive just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed to WREG that there were two victims and both have been taken to the Regional Medical Center. Their conditions were not released.

No word yet on what exactly happened.