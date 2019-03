× One person injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders blocked off parts of Gathier Street in South Memphis after an early morning shooting.

According to police, the victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition after shots were fired in the 1500 block of Gathier around 7 a.m.

The victim told police he knows the man who shot him, but authorities haven’t released that person’s name.