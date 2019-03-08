Mama fox and kits find refuge from floods on Tennessee porch

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Flooding in Tennessee forced an expectant mama fox to the only dry land she could find: the porch of a home in Hardin County.

The red fox gave birth to a litter of six.

Tennessee wildlife officials were able to scoop up the family. Mom was too exhausted to even try to put up a fight.

They crated the family, checked them out and then released them at an abandoned den above the flooding.

They say mom is hunting and the family is doing well.

The pups will stay in the den until they’re five or six weeks old.