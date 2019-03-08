Live at 9: Rep. Mark White, Rodney Perry & J.T. Lewis

Tennessee legislature

A busy week in Nashville from Governor Bill Lee’s State of the State address to the passage of a number of bills, including a measure that would ban abortion at the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Rep. Mark White from Memphis joined us to talk about all of it.

Muslims in Memphis 2019

A month long celebration brings together Muslims in Memphis and other organizations right here in the Mid-South. In keeping with tradition, this annual event works to promote understanding and provides a chance to engage with those in the Muslim faith.

Kulsoom Aabdullah is a Pakistani-American competitive Olympic weightlifter and Halla Mustafa is with Muslims in Memphis.

National Civil Rights Museum’s evening of art and music

A tribute to the heritage of historically black colleges and universities. The exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum features photographs of Atlanta’s Morris Brown College and much more. The event will also include the premiere of a symphonic suite by African-American composer Doug Hooker.

Comedian Rodney Perry

This actor and comedian has warmed up stages across the country and right into your living room. From talk shows to Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” Rodney Perry brings the funny!

Music with J.T. Lewis

From the heart of Cajun country to Nashville, singer-songwriter J.T. Lewis has been playing music since a young age. Now he’s taking his love for it and hitting stages across the country.