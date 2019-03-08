× Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital announces hiring of new president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has announced a new president will soon take over following a nation-wide search this past year.

Michael Wiggins will begin his tenure as the head of the children’s hospital on April 8, 2019.

“I am thrilled about joining the team at Le Bonheur Children’s and look forward to continuing Le Bonheur’s trajectory,” said Wiggins. “Throughout my career, I have admired Le Bonheur’s excellence, commitment to children and the work the entire staff does to ensure children in the community are healthy and strong.”

Wiggins comes to Memphis from Children’s Health in Dallas, Texas. He served as the hospital’s senior vice president of Clinical Operations and the Northern Market and administrator of the Children’s Medical Center Plano.

Wiggins will be replacing outgoing president and CEO Meri Armour who has served the hospital for more than 12 years.