‘I just shot someone.’ Arkansas woman calls 911 after allegedly shooting ex-boyfriend

ALMA, Ark. — Authorities have released the 911 recording of a woman calling dispatchers after she allegedly shot her former boyfriend inside her Arkansas home March 1.

Shortly after the call, investigators say Kevin Gettridge was found dead inside caller Miranda Resinos' home in the small city of Alma.

Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Marc McCune is still reviewing the case and looking into what happened leading up to the call.

Resinos told dispatchers her brother had given her a gun and that she felt like Gettridge was going to attack her.

"Okay he is my ex-boyfriend, he was my boyfriend," Resinos said during the call. "He has hit me before, I've had the police out here. He...He has given me a black eye, he has hurt me. He was here...we were arguing. And I told him I had a gun. I told him my brother's gun was here. He told me he didn't care, and he came towards me. I thought he was going to hurt me, so I shot him."

Resinos is now facing a possible first-degree murder charge and is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.