MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI has confirmed it is conducting raids at three medical centers in West Tennessee, but it would not say what the raids concerned.

The raids are at Care Rite centers in Dyersburg, Halls and Ripley, according to an FBI spokesperson.

