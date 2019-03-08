× Family: Couple OK after being shot through sliding glass door while asleep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a couple who was shot overnight as they slept in their Southeast Memphis apartment says they will be OK, as investigators try to figure out if they were targeted or if it was a random attack.

Police say the man and woman were shot just before 4 a.m. Friday at the Waterview Apartment Homes on Birch Lake Drive.

They were sleeping on a mattress in the living room when someone started shooting through their sliding glass door, according to investigators. Several bullets even pierced their blinds.

“There’s glass everywhere,” said Charlotte Osborn, the woman’s sister. “It’s scary.”

Incredibly, both victims were only grazed by bullets.

Osborn says her sister was hit in the pelvis and her boyfriend was hit in the head, but neither family nor investigators know who shot them or why.

“We have no idea what happened period, but I’m glad they’re OK,” she said.

Osborn tells WREG her sister was just about to undergo surgery when she visited her in the hospital Friday morning, and that both she and her boyfriend are alert and expected to recover.

“They’re very blessed,” she said. “And when I walked in the room to talk to him I told him, you know, ‘I’m glad to see that smile on your face.’”

A neighbor called 911 after hearing about five gunshots.

Police say there were no signs of a break-in, and they’re still looking for evidence and talking to witnesses.

“It’s sad how our city is, you know? It’s just sad. Senseless,” Osborn said.

Detectives say they’re also looking for surveillance cameras that may have captured something.

Police aren’t releasing the victims’ names and say they don’t have a description of the suspect.

If you know anything, you can call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.