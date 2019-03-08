Blackburn opposes resolution to block President Trump’s border emergency declaration

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., watches election returns in her race for the U.S. Senate with former Gov. Phil Bredesen Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Franklin, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee says she won’t vote for a resolution aimed at blocking President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration along the U.S.-Mexico border so he can funnel billions of dollars more toward a proposed border wall.

Blackburn told reporters in a call Thursday she will stand with Trump because Tennesseans want the border secured, calling it a humanitarian crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said there are enough votes in the Republican-led Senate to pass the resolution. He predicted Trump would veto the resolution and the House would uphold the veto.

The Democratic-led House has already voted to upend the emergency declaration.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander has said Trump already has congressional funding authority to build the wall without a “dangerous national emergency precedent.”

