18-year-old charged after admitting to robbing woman with walker, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was taken into custody after police say he robbed a woman with a walker.

The victim told police she was walking home from the T&A Market using her walker on February 1 when a man approached her in the area of Eastwind and Southwind Drive.

He told her to “be quiet and not saying anything,” putting her in fear for her safety. As she stood there, he reached around her and into the front pocket of her hoodie, taking her wallet. He then took off with more than $100 in cash, a Regions bank card, her ID, a social security card, a medical card and her EBT card.

Once then man left she said she started screaming for help.

On Thursday, March 7, Dezmond Lofties was brought in as a witness in a recent murder and as a suspect in the robbery. That’s when police say he admitted to robbing her. He said he split the money with his brother.