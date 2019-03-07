× West Memphis court offering ‘second chance’ for some with outstanding warrants

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — If you have an outstanding warrant for failing to come to court or pay fines in West Memphis, you might have a second chance to make things right.

West Memphis Police say the city’s District Court and Judge Fred Thorne are offering a Second Chance Program to help people get their life back on track.

They say people with warrants for those two offenses can come to West Memphis District Court between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on either March 28 or April 4 to receive an summons to come to court April 17.

Once you turn yourself in, the warrant will be recalled and you will only be charged $50 for the warrant to be served. Police say you don’t need to come to court with money on the day you turn yourself in.

You will still have to deal with the underlying charges, though.