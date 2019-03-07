Teachers could get options in time off for family funerals

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi teachers could get more flexibility in taking time off for family funerals.

A bill that is headed to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says educators may take three days of leave for bereavement after the death of an immediate family member. That includes a spouse, parent or stepparent, child or stepchild and sibling, including a stepbrother or stepsister.

The bill specifies that the three days off don’t need to be consecutive.

Current state law allows teachers to take personal leave for a variety of reasons, but it does not have a specific policy for bereavement days.

The House passed House Bill 572 last month. The Senate passed it Wednesday, sending it to the governor.

