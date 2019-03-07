× Store clerk accused of pulling gun on customer who asked him to hurry up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store clerk faces charges after police say he threatened a customer and pulled out a gun.

Police say 35-year-old Mohammad Abuhaidar was working at Gems Market in Parkway Village when a customer came to pay for gas Tuesday evening.

An affidavit says the customer asked Abuhaidar if he could hurry up, saying he was in a rush and had to pick up his daughter.

It says Abuhaidar responded by slamming the counter, then came out from behind the enclosed area and pulled out a gun and cocked it.

The police report says another employee saw the clerk put his hand on the gun and stepped in-between them to defuse the argument.

Officers arrested Abuhaidar for aggravated assault and reported taking a firearm into evidence.

Abuhaidar wasn’t at the store Thursday.

An employee said they have surveillance video showing Abuhaidar arguing with the customer for around 30 seconds. He says you can see him touch the gun, but says he never threatened or touched the customer.

Customers say they’re thankful the situation didn’t escalate further, where it could’ve put others at risk.

“So much stuff is happening today that’s ridiculous to react to something like that. You let the police handle something like that,” customer Sabrina Woods said.

Abuhaidar was given a $10,000 bond.