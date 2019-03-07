× Police: Woman facing serious charges after lying about kidnapping, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing a felony charge after police say she lied about being kidnapped.

Cynthia Hampton was charged with false reporting and 911 calls in non-emergency situations.

On March 3, officers received a call in which the 59-year-old claimed to have been kidnapped. She was able to lock herself in a bathroom where she called 911 for help. The kidnappers, she claimed, had also just shot a man named Jericho.

Police said the address that she gave them didn’t even exist and so dispatchers sent responding officers to Hampton’s last known address in North Memphis. When officers arrived, Hampton at first denied having placed the call, but soon told police the truth.

Officer said Hampton had been home the entire time, was not in any danger and was not the victim of a kidnapping, police said.