Police: Man facing felony charges after allegedly stealing semi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities arrested a man after police say he stole a semi truck and some of the contents inside.

The driver told police he left the 2017 Freightliner Cascadia running at the Valero Truck Stop at 4161 Winchester Road sometime before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. When he returned with a friend the truck was gone.

The man notified the company who was able to track the vehicle back to the same truck stop from where it was reportedly stolen. When police located the vehicle, they said they found Randy Campbell inside.

But what wasn’t inside were some of the contents of the truck and some of the driver’s personal belongings, including a microwave, CB radio, TV, GPS, cellphone and refrigerator.

Campbell was taken into custody and charged with two counts of theft of property.