Police investigating overnight shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting in Parkway Village.

According to WREG’s Melissa Moon authorities have two crime scenes set up with the first being in the street at the corner of Getwell and Airways. She said police have marked off several shell casings at that location.

Just a few yards away, investigators are focusing on a white pickup truck in the BP gas station parking lot.

Police have not released official word on what happened.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.