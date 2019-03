× Police investigating deadly shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed following a shooting overnight in Whitehaven.

According to police, it happened on Eastwind Drive near Southwind around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities have not released any suspect information or what may have led up to the incident.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.