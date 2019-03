× Osceola School District closed Friday due to flu

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to a higher number of flu outbreaks in Mississippi County, Arkansas, one school district has decided to close Friday to allow time for recovery and disease prevention.

Osceola Public Schools announced on their Facebook page that they would be closed March 8 due to “the spreading of the flu.”

There is no word on the status of the school for next week.