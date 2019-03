× One person critically injured after Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot overnight in Orange Mound.

It happened on Hilton Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.