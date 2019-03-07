× Officials investigating two separate overnight fires

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating after two separate homes went up in flames overnight.

The first happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at a one-story home on Chelwood in southeast Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that the structure was occupied and that all family members got out safely. MLGW was also called to the scene to deal with an electrical issue.

Less than two hours later fire crews were called to another house fire but this time at a home on Hanna Drive in Raleigh. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.