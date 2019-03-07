Mississippi job market stable with record-low jobless rate

The US economy added 313,000 jobs in February, 2018. That was much stronger than economists expected and the biggest gain since July 2016, according to Labor Department figures published Friday.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s job market held steady in January, with unemployment remaining at record-low levels.

The state’s jobless rate was flat at 4.7 percent for the eighth straight month, with the labor force shrinking slightly. Mississippi’s January 2018 jobless rate was 4.9 percent. The number of unemployed Mississippians was level at about 60,000.

The number of people on payrolls — economists’ top labor market indicator — was flat from December to January at 1.16 million. The state says January’s total was the second highest-level ever for payrolls.

January’s U.S. unemployment rate ticked up to 4 percent from 3.9 percent in December.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security released the figures Tuesday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

