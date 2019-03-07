× Man tries to rob 2 Memphis dollar stores minutes apart, fails each time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a man they say targeted two dollar stores in a matter of minutes Tuesday night.

The unidentified masked man is seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General on the 3600 block of James Road in Raleigh around 7:45 p.m.

He strides in confidently, gun in hand, but then stops and turns around when police say he notices a security guard.

Police said he demanded money from the cash register.

“I’d have been doing whatever he said do,” said a customer.

Ten minutes later, police said the suspect arrived at the Family Dollar on Hollywood at Chelsea and pointed a gun at the cashier’s head while demanding money. But for reasons unknown, he left empty-handed this time as well.

For the most part, customers are unfazed by this news.

“Stuff like this go on all the time,” one said.

“There’s no safety in Memphis,” said another.

Police said the suspect is also responsible for other robberies in the Memphis area, but didn’t respond to a request from WREG for more details.