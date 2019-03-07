Live at 9: Panel of American Women, pet blood donation & Sheila Whalum

The Panel of American Women

March is Women’s History Month so it’s a good time to honor the diverse group of women who made up the Panel of American Women. The group played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement by helping to ease tensions.

Modeane Thompson’s son Anthony Thompson and Jocelyn Wurzburg joined us to talk about the group.

Now your pet can donate blood too

When blood supplies go low many of you roll up your sleeves and donate the gift of life, but what about your pets? Your dog can now donate blood to help other four-legged friends.

Dr. Angie Zinkus from Germantown Parkway Animal Hospital stopped by to tell us how it works.

Author Chat with Sheila Whalum

Deciding to get married is one of the biggest decisions you’ll make in life. If you’re looking for some advice there’s a new book from a local author that can provide some answers.

Sheila Whalum was here to talk about her latest creation, “Don’t Walk Away”.

Music with Fingertrick

Their concerts have been called “unforgettable” and even “life-changing”. The new age rock trio Fingertrick has been wowing audiences across the Mid-South for years and they stopped by Studio B to play for us live.