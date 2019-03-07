× Five Guys manager accused of stealing $12,000 from business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A general manager at a local Five Guys was arrested after the company claimed she stole thousands of dollars from their safe and then failed to show back up to work after being confronted.

On March 5, the business owner told police Chiree Sterrett was responsible for 35 deposit transactions totaling more than $12,000. As surveillance cameras rolled, she opened the safe using a code, grabbed the money and then left. She was supposed to take that money to the Regions Bank, but never made the deposits.

The owner said she is the only one with access to the deposit safe.

When confronted about the money, police said the 48-year-old did not return to work.

She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft of property.