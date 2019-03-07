× Fitz Casino reopens after flooding

TUNICA, Miss. — Fitz Casino and Hotel has reopened after temporarily closing due to excess flooding.

In a press release, a spokesperson said the casino reopened Thursday at 9 p.m. On Sunday, the Tunica County Emergency Management Agency said the rising Mississippi River caused flooding on the access road leading to the Fitz Casino.

To celebrate the casino reopening, several promotions are being offered:

Fifty new slot machines have been added to the casino floor since mid-February.

New table games and side bet options were added this week to the casino floor to include: 6 deck 21+3 and Top 3, Bonus Craps, Cajun Stud Poker, 3 Card Prime, High Card Flush.

A Fitz Table Games Exclusive, $7,500 Find Your Fortune Cash & Promo Chips Giveaway is Saturday March 30.

$15,000 Madness In March Sweepstakes will kick off March 10, and go through April 8. Gamers receive entries when placing a Sports Book wager or by hitting a hand-paid jackpot through April 8.

The Willie Clayton concert will still go on as scheduled, Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m.

The Toss Like a Boss Cornhole Tournament is Friday, March 15, at 7pm. Guests only need to earn 500 points between March 10 – March 15 to play in this tournament.

St Patrick’s Day Casino Wide Celebration is Sunday, March 17. All festivities begin at noon.

All employees have been notified to resume their regular scheduled shifts beginning March 7.