Collierville man charged with statutory rape after Facebook uncovers explicit messages

Posted 9:05 am, March 7, 2019, by

Samuel Ott

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collerville man was arrested after police say he had sex with a minor on multiple occasions.

According to police, Facebook sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after their computers came across messages between an adult and a 15-year-old girl that reportedly indicated they were involved in a sexual relationship. The NCMEC then forwarded that information to the Memphis Police Department to be investigated.

One of the users was later identified by police as 21-year-old Samuel Ott of Collierville.

When questioned by authorities, the teen and her family identified Ott as a family friend. The girl also stated that they had sex on multiple occasions at her home in December 2018.

Ott was arrested and charged with statutory rape.

 

