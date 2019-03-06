TSA workers seize replica grenade launcher found in Florida man’s luggage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – TSA workers found what appeared to be a grenade launcher inside a man's bag at Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Officials at the airport near Allentown say TSA officers discovered the object Monday when the checked bag passed through scanners.

Inside, they found parts of an unassembled military rocket-propelled grenade launcher and what appeared to be a grenade.

A man from Florida was detained at the gate for questioning.

After inspecting the device, it was determined the launcher was non-functioning, and the grenade was actually a replica.

The man told investigators he thought the item was allowed as long as it was in a checked bag.

Officials say travelers who bring weapons – even replicas – to an airport can face fines of up to $13,000.

The items were confiscated, and the man was able to catch his flight.

For a list of prohibited items and potential penalties, click here.