Tennessee bill aims to update handicapped signs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill introduced in the legislature aims to update the image used on handicapped signs across the state of Tennessee.

If approved, the Dynamic Accessibility Act would change the current image of a stick figure sitting upright in a wheelchair to a figure that appears to be more active. The figure is leaning forward with his arms raised behind him as if he is in motion.

Representative Darren Jernigan, a sponsor of the bill, described the image to WTVF as being more “upbeat” and symbolizes moving forward.

“It’s one of hope and moving forward and not a stylized stick man sitting straight up. It’s just time to move on. I think this bill, this image does that.”

The symbol would be placed on all applicable placards, license plates and decals starting later this year.

