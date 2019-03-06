× Police: Suspect grabs gun out of man’s cargo pant pocket, fires shot into ground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man they say stole another person’s gun from his pant pocket and then held him at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, January 6 at a store in the 2900 block of South Perkins.

The man told police he was at the store buying some things when the suspect approached him, reached into the victim’s cargo pant pocket and grabbed his gun. A fight ensued and eventually the suspect fired a shot into the ground. He then aimed the weapon at the man as he ran across the street.

The suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Cottonwood in a silver Chrysler 300.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.