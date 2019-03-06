× Neighbors fearful after home shot up in middle of night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone shot up a home on Rockingham Road in Southeast Memphis on Thursday while a mother and children slept inside, Memphis Police said.

The victim told police she thought gang members might be trying to retaliate against her brother, who also lived at the home.

“I heard the rapid ‘bam, bam, bam, bam,’” neighbor Ann Fullwood said. “But I heard glass breaking too. I waited to see if it continued. It didn’t, so I got up, looked out and saw the blue lights.”

Fullwood said the victim has lived in the home for several years and usually has a toddler with her.

“It’ll make me more concerned because I noticed a lot happens to kids nowadays,” neighbor Cornelius Lewis said.

The bullets didn’t hit anyone, according to police, though the home and car parked out front were visibly damaged with bullet holes Wednesday.

“Very disturbing this close,” said Fullwood, who has five grandsons visit her at home often.

Police said they used SkyCop cameras to track down footage of two vehicles of interest: a white sedan and a silver SUV.

Neighbors said they don’t expect things like this to happen, as speeding is usually their biggest concern.

“We always have gone by the assumption, ‘It’s a busy street, nothing’s gonna happen.’ Well that just marked it wrong,” Fullwood said.

If you have any information about the vehicles or the shooting, make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or visit crimestopmem.org.