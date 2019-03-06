× Mississippi man arrested in West Memphis Walmart shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Lake Cormorant man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Walmart in Arkansas back in January has been captured.

Jimmy Do was taken into custody Tuesday night at the Extend A Suites by officers with the West Memphis Police Department. He was wanted on charges of first-degree battery and aggravated assault. After the arrest, he was also charged with firearm and drug paraphernalia related charges.

According to police, Do was in the electronics department when he opened fire on another person, striking them at least twice. He then fled the scene in a dark vehicle. The victim was taken to Regional One and was released a short time later.

Police said Do and the victim likely knew each other and had a previous conflict.

Though police said this was an isolated incident and does not involve Walmart or customers, the shooting left some customers at the Walmart uneasy.

“I’m just dumbfounded; I really am,” customer Connie Hazly said. “I just can’t believe somebody would open fire in a store where other people are shopping.”

She told WREG she visits this Walmart at least once a week, and the fact that a customer or workers could have been killed is unsettling for her.

“It makes you think twice about shopping,” Hazly said. “It’s crazy. You’re just not safe anywhere.”