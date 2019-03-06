× Memphis 901 FC unveils jerseys ahead of Saturday’s inaugural match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC unveiled its jerseys for its inaugural USL Championship season on Wednesday, highlighting the Club’s crest and prominent City of Memphis institutions.

Outfitted by Nike, the official on-field apparel provider of Memphis 901 FC, the blue home jerseys with textured stripes and white piping down the sides feature Terminix across the front, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on the back above the player’s name, and Silky O’Sullivan’s on the right sleeve.

The jerseys are available for purchase right now in the AutoZone Park Team Store.

“This is truly a Memphis jersey for Memphis’ professional soccer team,” 901 FC President Craig Unger said. “These kits represent Memphis every step of the way. Just like our Club’s crest highlights many aspects of our City, the jerseys represent the strength of our Downtown business, our world-renowned children’s hospital, and our entertainment nightlife energy and spirit.

“We are thrilled to feature Terminix, St. Jude, and Silky O’Sullivan’s on our inaugural jerseys, and we are incredibly excited to be able to donate 10 percent of our jersey sales to St. Jude.”

The club’s inaugural USL Championship season kicks off at AutoZone Park on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Single match tickets for home matches in March and April are now on sale.