McDonald's employee accused of taking photos of customers credit cards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regulars of the McDonald’s on Houston Levee in Cordova are a little on edge after learning a former employee is accused of taking customers’ credit and debit card numbers along with their orders.

“I use my credit card every time I come here,” customer Brandon McMillen said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Shantia Railey, 27, admitted to taking photos of customers’ cards between December and February for her own personal gain.

Marie Millikin already keeps a close on anyone handling her credit cards, but now says that may not be enough.

“It makes me not want to use my credit card,” Millikin said.

Detectives have not said how many customers might be impacted, but Railey is facing four counts each of ID theft, theft of property and fraud.

“That is very scary because there is a lot of identity theft that could be going on, and sometimes we don’t find out about those things until months later,” McMillen said.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who used their card at the 1206 Houston Levee store during the last three months and has noticed suspicious activity on their bank account to contact investigators at 901-222-5600.