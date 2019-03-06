× Malco Powerhouse Cinema downtown set to open Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Redevelopment plans for the city get lots of coverage, especially in downtown Memphis lately, but the payoff usually feels far away. Now, people who live and visit downtown can celebrate a new attraction finally opening.

Crews set the final pieces in place for the new Malco movie theater called Powerhouse Cinema, which is scheduled to open Thursday afternoon on Front Street and G.E. Patterson.

“Been great because we’ve seen it develop from the beginning to when it’s about to open. We’re excited,” said Rachel Mullen, who owns Prima’s on South Main Street just a block away from the new theater.

Prima’s opened in August, and Mullen is hoping the new theater brings more foot traffic through her doors.

“We’re not going to recognize this community in five years,” Mullen said.

Kevin Kane with Memphis Tourism said it will bring more traffic to nearby businesses.

“We’re getting a two-for-one — something great for citizens of Memphis and something that’s great for millions of tourists that come to downtown,” Kane said.

While local leaders are celebrating the new movie theater opening, they know there are a lot more projects in the pipeline like the Central Station redevelopment next to the theater.

“There’s a lot of dominoes going to fall into place in next couple years,” Kane said. “A few billion dollars of investment going into downtown and the perimeter of the downtown area from St. Jude to the convention center.”

But behind all of this, there’s an eerie reminder of what Memphis still needs to overcome..

Phil Trenary, the former Chamber of Commerce CEO, was killed right in front of the construction site for the new theater, a cause he championed for the city.

Kane said he’s advancing Trenary’s unfinished work.

“Great cities have great downtowns,” Kane said. “All of us involved in economic development in making this whole community a better place. Clearly, downtown is a big piece of that puzzle.”

As crews finish beautifying the block, city and business leaders hope they’re laying the groundwork for so much more.